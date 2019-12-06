FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The State Capitol is all abuzz as Kentucky is just days away from swearing in a new governor.
Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is scheduled to take the oath of office at 2 p.m. Tuesday. But the inaugural events will begin early and continue late into the evening.
The day will begin at the Kentucky Heritage Museum with breakfast for about 1,000 visitors. Special guests will include hundreds of teachers.
"The Kentucky Historical Society staff will be offering things for people to learn about what we do," said Julie Kemper, the senior curator at the museum. "We serve teachers and students all over the state."
Breakfast will be followed by a prayer service across the street at First Christian Church. After that comes the inaugural parade winding its way down Capitol Avenue. Several streets around the Capitol and in downtown Frankfort will be closed for the parade.
After the parade, Beshear will be publicly sworn in on the Capitol steps. In an interview earlier this week, he said he will be thinking of his family when he takes the oath.
"I'll get to do it with my family," Beshear said. "I'll be standing there with my wife, Britainy, and my kids, Will and Lila. I was able to stand by my dad when he took that oath."
Following the ceremony, there'll be an open house at the Capitol.
The day is set to end with the Grand March in the Rotunda and the Inaugural Ball in a tent set up on the Capitol grounds.
