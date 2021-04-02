LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are underway for Kentucky's largest mass COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site.
Hundreds of construction cones have taken over one of the parking lots at Cardinal Stadium as it prepares to vaccinate thousands of people.
Crews were out Friday morning placing the cones, as well as concrete barriers, in the Purple Lot to create 24 lanes.
It will be the home of Kentucky's largest vaccine site starting April 12 and is expected to be open for seven weeks.
It will be run by UofL Health, which says it plans to give out between 4,000 and 5,000 doses of the shot every day.
This site will replace the site set up at Broadbent Arena, where Lou Vax has been operating for months. The close proximity of the two locations means the Broadbent site will close and Lou Vax will go mobile, traveling to different parts of the city. Lou Vax will give its last initial shots at Broadbent on Friday, April 9. The site will stay open through the end of April. Anyone who receives or has received their first shot at the arena will get their second dose there.
Officials said logistics made the Purple Lot the perfect spot at Cardinal Stadium for the drive-thru clinic.
"There's so much space that we were able to, as you can see behind me with the cones, we can get people off the road into a traffic pattern and into here," Dr. Hugh Shoff, with UofL Health Emergency Medicine, said.
Vaccines at the site will be available to all Kentucky residents age 16 and older, who become eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, April 5. Organizers have said the site will likely only have the Pfizer vaccine at first, and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot near the end of operations.
Appointments are open and must be scheduled ahead of time on UofL Health's website. You can also call 502-681-1453 to sign up.
To schedule an appointment at Cardinal Stadium online, click here. For other UofL Health COVID-19 vaccination sites, click here.
