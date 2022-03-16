LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Presale ticket access has begun for an immersive art experience coming to Louisville.
'Beyond Van Gogh' uses projection technology, lights and music to provide an immersive experience over 30,000 square feet.
This allows people to walk through over 300 pieces of Van Gogh's work. It takes about an hour to walk the entire show.
The exhibit will take place at the Kentucky International Convention Center from July 6 through Sept. 3.
Presale tickets are now available online and general public tickets go on-sale beginning Thursday. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children between the ages of 5-15.
All tickets must be purchased online, there will be none available at the door.
The show has made previous stops in St. Louis, Miami and Milwaukee and there have been 2.5 million tickets sold globally.
