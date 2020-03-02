LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Presbyterian Church (USA) has banned travel to a handful of countries because of the coronavirus.
The Louisville-based denomination sends missionaries and other staff all over the globe, but concern about the virus means five countries — South Korea, China, Japan, Italy and Iran — are currently off-limits.
“We're concerned, and I think we're figuring out the right level of concern,” said Kathy Lueckert, in charge of business operations for the PC (USA).
The five affected countries are those that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined are at the highest risk.
“For example, we had a delegation from Presbyterian Women who were due to go to South Korea, and they're no longer taking that trip,” Lueckert said. “We're evaluating all travel to all countries that the CDC has identified as a concern.”
The church has also imposed a 14-day self-quarantine for about 10 people who recently returned from any of the affected countries.
“If you left ... South Korea in late-February after their outbreak had already started, then we would probably ask you shelter in place,” Lueckert said.
Lueckert said the church is trying to be vigilant ... to a degree.
“But we don't want to be overly vigilant and make people afraid,” she said.
Lueckert said the church is also assessing domestic travel in light of coronavirus concerns. She said the travel ban could be widened if the virus and concerns about the virus continue to spread.
“We're most anxious to keep our staff here in the building safe (and) of course keep the larger community safe,” Lueckert said. “We don't want to be responsible for being a node of the coronavirus.”
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.