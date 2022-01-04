LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Presentation Academy's dance team is throwing it back to the 2000s for its annual dance clinic.
The team is hosting a "Throwback to the 2000s" Dance Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The clinic will be at the Arts and Athletics Center, 900 South Fourth Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Performances for families will begin at 4 p.m. that day.
Those who attend the clinic will also get to perform at Presentation's home basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
It costs $45 to register, which includes, a t-shirt, lunch and door prizes. For more information about the clinic, click here.
