LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The White House on Tuesday announced that President Joe Biden has pardoned three felons and commuted the sentences of 75 others, including a Louisville man serving time for drug charges.
In 2008, Thomas Perkins was found guilty in an Indiana court of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and 50 grams or more of cocaine base. He was sentenced to 20 years, with a 10-year term of supervised release in December 2008, according to an announcement posted on the official White House website.
Under President Biden's commutation grant, that sentence will expire on Aug. 24, 2022. The 10-year term of supervised release will remain in effect.
Almost all of the individuals granted clemency were serving time for drug offenses, with the exception of Anthony W. Bolden Sr.
Biden has pardoned Bolden, an 86-year-old former U.S. Secret Service agent in the 1960s (and the first African American to serve on a presidential detail).
He was convicted in 1964 of federal bribery charges after trying to sell a copy of a Secret Service file, but the White House website says several key witnesses later admitted to lying at trial at the prosecutor's request. He was denied a new trial and ended up serving several years in federal custody.
Biden also pardoned two people convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia who went on to become respected in their communities.
The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.
