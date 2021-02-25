LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Teachers Association says teachers are working with the district on the planned reopening of in-person classes.
The exact date will be voted on Thursday night.
"It's anyone's guess how the school board will go," said Brent McKim, president of the JCTA. "We have the governor and the legislature both encouraging the district to reopen — I think that does impact the decision on the part of the school board. You've got the superintendent advising it. We'll wait and see."
The union, which has about 5,800 members, most of whom are teachers, has not weighed in on a specific date for reopening.
Marty Pollio, superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, recommended on Thursday afternoon that elementary students return in mid-march, with middle and high schoolers returning the week of April 5.
"We're working very hard with the district to prepare a reopening," McKim said. "I know in every building teachers are engaged on their collaborative reopening committees, answering questions, figuring out the details. I believe Jefferson County educators are able to meet any challenge that comes their way."
McKim says JCPS has been working with the unions, including JCTA.
Some teachers still have concerns, but JCTA says progress is being made to get some of their questions answered.
The bus drivers' union wasn't available for comment.
The Board of Education is expected to make the final decision at a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.