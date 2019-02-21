LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The longest-serving president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival will retire at the end of 2019.
Mike Berry will end a 33-year-career with the Derby Festival. He started in 1986 as an event coordinator and worked his way up the ladder. He's served as president and CEO for more than 20 years.
“Growing up in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival has always been a part of my life. That’s not going to change,” Berry said in a new release. “I’ll always be one of the Festival’s biggest fans, and we’re planning one of our best Festival’s yet for 2019.”
Berry said he'll spend some time with family after retirement, but he said he can't imagine not being involved with the city in same way or another.
There's no word on who will take Berry's place.
