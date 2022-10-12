LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the Legal Defense Fund who has helped fight for racial justice, will receive a 2023 Brandeis Medal from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law.
The Brandeis Medal is awarded to those with a commitment to individual liberty, concern for the disadvantaged and public service.
Founded by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in 1940, LDF is known for fighting for racial justice in America.
Ifill was named the 2020 Attorney of the Year and was chosen as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2021.
She will accept the medal at the awards dinner in March at the Seelbach Hilton Hotel.
