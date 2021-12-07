LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three inmates died in custody at Louisville's jail last week, and the circumstances surrounding them were top of mind at Tuesday's Jail Policy Committee meeting.
Louisville Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said the man who died, 59-year-old Kenneth Hall, was found unresponsive by an officer. He said 34-year-old Rickitta Smith had a seizure before she was taken to the hospital, and the third person who died got into two fights before she died by suicide.
"We're gonna investigate these and certainly look at thoroughly investigating them and look at any violations that may have occurred," Dwayne Clark, Metro Corrections director, said.
Assistant director Steve Durham said two inmates died in 2020. No inmates died in 2019, and four died in 2018. He went as far back as 2012, saying seven inmates died that year, and three of them were in a 30-day period.
"It seems like there's an acceptable number, and it's like, well, as long as we don't have more than last year or as long as we don't top 2012 when we had our high," said Daniel Johnson, president of Louisville Corrections FOP Lodge 77. "One is too many, and if we have one, what can we do differently to make sure that doesn't happen again?"
The staffing issues also came up at Tuesday's meeting. Clark said the jail has a contract with a firm that's working on rebranding.
"We bolstered our recruitment," he said. "We have a bigger presence on social media."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also announced last week a $12.8 million budget adjustment for potential salary increases for Metro government employees.
Johnson said more immediate action needs to be taken.
"This problem could have been addressed a whole lot earlier," he said. "It needs to be addressed with some urgency today, because lives are at risk. And the question is: What's gonna happen if we have another one today or tomorrow or next week? We're still sitting around, sitting on our hands, not doing anything."
