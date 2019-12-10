LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville lawyer is being tapped to be a United Nations ambassador.
President Donald Trump says he will nominate Jennifer Yue Barber to represent the U.S. on the Economic and Social Council.
The post also makes her the alternate representative to the General Assembly.
Barber is currently an attorney for Frost Brown Todd and also served on the UK Board of Trustees and Kentucky State Fair Board.
The White House hasn't said when her nomination will become official.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft is also from Kentucky.
