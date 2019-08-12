LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is coming to Louisville later this month.
According to a news release from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's campaign, Trump will arrive on Aug. 21 to appear at a fundraiser for the governor.
"Governor Bevin is thankful for President Trump's friendship and strong support," said Bevin for Governor campaign manager Davis Paine. "The Trump-Bevin economy has created over 55,000 jobs, leading to the lowest unemployment in Kentucky history. The governor looks forward to furthering that partnership as they continue to work together to move Kentucky forward."
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.