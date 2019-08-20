LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is visiting both the Seelbach Hotel and Galt House Hotel on Wednesday, arriving in downtown Louisville around 1:30 p.m. and leaving around 5:30 p.m.
During that time, and well before and after, officials said drivers can expect streets throughout downtown to be shut down. Those include Main Street between Second and Fifth Streets, as well as Muhammad Ali Boulevard from Third to Fifth Streets. The city said Trump's route in and out of downtown Louisville could vary, so the closures could reach as far north as River Road and as far south as Chestnut Street.
The areas around Jackson and Hancock Streets will also be closed down.
There will also be no on-street parking throughout the day, and a number of parking garages will be partially closed or have limited access.
Drivers should also expect Interstate 65, other interstates and Ohio River traffic to be shut down during the time Trump is heading to and from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
