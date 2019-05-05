LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is weighing in on Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
On Sunday morning, President Trump posted on Twitter saying, "The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!"
Country House was declared the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby, despite Maximum Security crossing the finish line first. Country House and Code of Honor crossed the line place and show, respectively.
The result was contested after Maximum Security appeared to swing wide around turn four, bumping War of Will, which caused a domino effect that Country House's connections argued affected their horse's ability to close down the stretch. Slow-motion video appears to show Maximum Security and War of Will's legs hit multiple times coming around the turn.
It's the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the unofficial winner was disqualified after an objection.
