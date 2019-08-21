LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - President Donald Trump talked about his commitment to the military and signed a memo to eliminate student loan debt for disabled veterans during an address in Louisville.
Trump spoke at The Galt House Wednesday afternoon to more than 2,500 veterans attending the national convention for American Veterans, the nonpartisan veterans’ service organization also known as AMVETS.
The president talked about his support for the U.S. military. "It's a lot stronger than it was 2.5 years ago, I can tell you that much," he said. He then wondered aloud if he could give himself a Medal of Honor but said "they told me that wouldn't be a good idea."
He bragged about the power behind the U.S. military, "After years of neglect, we're fixing the heartbreaking failures of the previous administration," the president said. He also said the U.S. needs the so-called "Space Force" he proposed. "We need that ... people see that now. They see how important it is for defense, offense, all those things. "
Trump used his visit to Louisville to announce and sign a memo for a proposed student loan forgiveness program for 25,000 permanently disabled veterans.
There was plenty of praise for Republicans in Kentucky including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin.
President Trump is also headlining a fundraiser for Bevin’s reelection effort at the Seelbach Hotel before he leaves Wednesday afternoon. Bevin is running against Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up to be a close November election.
Protesters outnumbered supporters on the streets of downtown Louisville.
Many of the president's detractors carried signs and chanted slogans. Our WDRB crews witnessed only minor skirmishes between protesters and Trump supporters.
