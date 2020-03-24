LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump has announced that he will delay the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline for Americans to get a Real ID to travel, as part of an effort to limit people’s exposure to the coronavirus.
“I’m also announcing that we’re postponing the deadline for compliance with Real ID requirements,” he said Monday during a White House briefing. “At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go with their local DMV. We will be announcing the new deadline very soon.”
A Real ID-compliant identification will eventually be required to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building in the U.S..
The announcement comes after Kentucky and several other states closed Real ID offices and other driver’s licenses branches amid the conoravirus pandemic.
Kentucky has only recently began opening regional offices where Kentuckians can apply for the Real ID licenses.
The National Governors Association has asked for the REAL ID deadline to be extended until at least October 1, 2021.
