LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Western Kentucky University died Saturday in overnight storms on the day he was supposed to graduate.
According to a news release from Timothy C. Caboni, the student died at an off-campus residence. He was not yet been publicly identified.
"As the sun rises on our hill this morning, tremendous loss in our surrounding area is apparent," Caboni said, in a statement. "Our Housing and Residence Life teams have verified that there are no injuries or fatalities among our residential students, but I have recently been notified that one of our students -- a young man set to graduate today -- tragically passed away in the early morning storms at his off-campus residence.
"Kaci and I offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the young man's family and friends, and to all the families in our broader community who have been so affected by the devastation of last night's storms. Students, if you have not yet made contact with your loved ones, please take a moment to let them know you are ok."
Caboni said teams are on campus to assess damage, as well as to restore power and phone lines.
"Please take care of yourselves and your friends, and spend a little more time with those you love during the holiday break," Carboni wrote, adding, "Together we have faced other challenges, and I have no doubt that the Hilltopper spirit that pulls us together in times of crisis will also bring us through this one."
