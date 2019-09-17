LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made a campaign stop in Louisville on Tuesday night, speaking about national issues and taking several political jabs at President Donald Trump.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a cheering crowd inside the Play Louisville dance bar in the Butchertown neighborhood.
Inside, nearly 1,200 people packed the club, paying anywhere from $25 to $250 for a ticket. Some lined up three hours before the event started.
Buttigieg spoke for 30 minutes and took questions from the crowd. He covered topics including the death penalty, health care reform, jobs and paying off student debt.
The biggest cheers, however, came when he took jabs at Trump.
"I am going to enjoy reminding folks that while he was preparing for Season 7 of 'The Apprentice,' I was preparing for my deployment," he said.
Buttigieg is the third Democratic candidate to make a stop in Louisville this election season. Tim Ryan and Bernie Sanders have already made appearances.
"Pete excites me in a way I haven't felt excited about politics in a long time," said Allie Summers, a Buttigieg supporter. "He's a Hoosier, he's a veteran, and he represents a lot of under-represented voices. And I love that about him."
His Louisville stop was one of several Buttigieg made Tuesday, including one in South Carolina.
