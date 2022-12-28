LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cost of parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center is going up.
In a news release Wednesday, Kentucky Venues said a "standard parking rate increase" will go in place in 2023 begin in January.
Effective Jan. 5, the standard vehicle parking rate at the Expo Center will increase from $10 to $12 for those who pay at the gates. The same single-use day pass purchased online for participating events will cost $10.60, which saves $1.40.
Beginning Jan. 1, new rates for the downtown Cowger and Commonwealth parking garages adjacent to the Kentucky International Convention Center are as follows:
- $3 for 0 hours to 1 hour
- $5 for 1 hour to 2 hours
- $7 for 2 hours to 4 hours
- $10 for 4 hours to 8 hours
- $12 for 8 hours to 24 hours
Monthly parking space rates will increase 6% to include state sales tax.
- Eligible events with standard single-day in-out parking will be $15.
- Standard recreational vehicles or bus parking will be $25.
- In-out, RVs and bus passes are not available for online.
All 2023 parking rates will include state sales tax. Parking rates are subject to change. Not all events operate with standard parking rates.
To purchase parking in advance for eligible events online at the Kentucky Exposition Center, click here.
