LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man is speaking out after he said his security camera caught two suspects burning his pride flag on his front porch.
It happened Monday morning. James Wilson's security camera shows two unidentified people in sweatshirts covering their faces, while setting his pride flag on fire.
There's not much left of the flag but Wilson considers himself lucky because his house didn't catch fire.
"You don't kind of expect that kind of thing to happen somewhere as open and inclusive as we consider Lexington to be," Wilson said.
Lexington Police are currently investigating the incident as a hate crime and looking for people responsible.
Wilson said he's received a lot of support from neighbors who drew a pride flag on the sidewalk.
