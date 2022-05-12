LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's primary election is days away, but people are already casting their ballots.
In Louisville, much of the attention is on the Third Congressional District and the mayoral race.
There are also multiple candidates running for U.S. Senate, a seat currently held by Republican Rand Paul. Voters will also be deciding on down-ballot races, such as State House and State Senate.
Traditionally, turnout is lower in non-presidential years, and the primary has a lower civic participation rate than Election Day in November.
But many races across Kentucky will effectively be decided on May 17 because there are many races that only have one party on the ballot.
Louisville Metro Council consists of 26 districts. Thirteen of those will be deciding their council member this November.
Five current council members are not running again, leaving eight running for reelection. Only seven of the 13 races have candidates from both major parties.
All 100 State House seats are up for election. Out of those 100 races, less than half have both a Republican candidate and Democratic candidate on the ballot. That means more than 50% of the House make-up will likely be known before June.
Out of those races, most are Republican-only fields. In the State Senate, out of 38 seats, 19 are up for election. Ten, more than half of those races, do not have a Democrat on the ballot. Only eight Senate seats will be up for grabs in November.
While primary day doesn't get the spotlight like November does, this is a snapshot to show just how important it is to vote this month.
