LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Shelby County has a bat problem.
In a message to parents of students at Wright Elementary School, dated Aug. 8, Principal Seth Green said bats had been discovered in the attic.
"A few weeks ago, it came to our attention that bats had taken up residence in the attic," Green said. "As with any pest control issue, such as mice or bed bugs, we immediately took action to address the situation."
Green said the school district had a contract with OPC Pest Control to handle all pest management matters.
"It is important to note that all wildlife species, including bats, are protected by Kentucky law," he wrote. "Killing a bat is against the law. However, OPS Pest Control has retained special permission from the state authorities to exclude the bats immediately."
Green went on to assure parents that officials were lookout out for the safety of the students by seeking the advice of biologists, veterinarians, environmental specialists and pest control experts.
