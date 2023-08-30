LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Shelby County has a bat problem.
In a message to parents of students at Wright Elementary School, dated Aug. 8, Principal Seth Green said bats had been discovered in the attic.
"A few weeks ago, it came to our attention that bats had taken up residence in the attic," Green said. "As with any pest control issue, such as mice or bed bugs, we immediately took action to address the situation."
Green said the school district has a contract with OPC Pest Control to handle all pest management matters.
"It is important to note that all wildlife species, including bats, are protected by Kentucky law," he wrote. "Killing a bat is against the law. However, OPS Pest Control has retained special permission from the state authorities to exclude the bats immediately."
Superintendent Dr. Sally Sugg told WDRB that the bats apparently moved in sometime over the summer, and that there have been three confirmed bat sightings, but the exact number of bats that got inside isn't known. One of the bats was seen in the gym during school hours, and the other two were spotted after school hours.
A North Central District Health Department official said two bats that were captured were tested for rabies, and one came back negative. Results for the second bat still weren't in as of Wednesday afternoon.
Protective black netting has been placed around the school in areas where experts said the bats were coming in and out. That netting will allow bats to exit the building but prevent them from re-entering.
