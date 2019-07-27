LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local addiction recovery program hosted a barbecue Saturday to celebrate the success of local women in recovery.
Priscilla's Place is a residential, faith-based 12- to 15-month addiction recovery program part of the Adult and Teen Challenge, a national network of more than 200 addiction recovery programs.
Program leaders said they work to transform lives every day.
"We are in an epidemic right now, and so many people need this," Executive Director Lori Strause said. "Our doors are open. We've got 10 available beds for somebody that wants to really get the help they need."
Officials with Priscilla's Place said the program is consistently seeing an 86% success rate.
