LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-figure private donation will allow UofL Health to bring a new level of care to residents of west Louisville.
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus — at 28th Street and Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood — received a $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw.
"Their donation does mean patient barriers will go away," said Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health. "Medical access, transportation, medical devices and other related items will be provided here at this site."
More than half of the money will go toward an Echo machine, which is an ultrasound device that will allow cardiologists at the Parkland clinic to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart.
It's all the kinds of testing that Parkland-area patients used to have to travel downtown to receive.
"A lot of the patients (in west Louisville) have transportation issues, so this will give them better access to health care and it's just more just right down the street from them," said Izegbea Cannon, an advanced practice registered nurse with UofL Health. "So that means a lot.
A cardiologist at the clinic said there are often discrepancies in health care, even with medical tests.
"The people who are minorities — the socio-economically deprived — don't get the imaging," said Dr. Kim Williams, who works at the Parkland location. "They don't get access to specialist, and this is what we're hoping to provide here."
The donation will also allow the clinic to staff a full-time licensed clinical social worker, giving UofL Health the ability to provide individualized therapy sessions and psychological interventions to fill the gaps in social services.
"We're here for your urgent care needs and primary care," Cannon said. "So if anyone needs us, just know that we're here for you."
For more information on the Parkland neighborhood clinic, including services and wait times, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.