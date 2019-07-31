LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pamela Haines said the secret ingredient to her home cooked food is one thing.
"It's the love," she said.
She shared that love with others Wednesday during the Louisville Independent Business Alliance's "West on Wednesday" event at Sweet Peaches restaurant, which Haines owns. The goal of the meeting was to showcase what restaurants are being offered to those west of Ninth Street.
"It's important for them to be able to shop where they live, to eat where they live and to spend their money where they live," she said. "And it hasn't been a lot of those places here."
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance focuses on small mom and pop businesses and gives them an extra boost. And lately, they have been focusing on businesses in west Louisville, especially restaurants. On Wednesday, community members and other Russell neighborhood restaurants gathered to chat and discuss ways to increase the spotlight to west Louisville businesses and the importance of staying local, especially in areas that can be economically challenged.
"Over half your dollars stay in the neighborhood when you shop with a local business or you eat at a local business versus only 15%," said Johnetta Roberts with the Louisville Independent Business Alliance.
In the Shawnee neighborhood, Sheryl Fox manages Big Momma's Soul Food, a small family place that has been thriving for 16 years. She hopes the alliance will be the shot in the arm struggling businesses need to achieve the success they have worked so hard for.
"If you have convenience of restaurants right in your area, more people are prone to go and purchase, especially if it is good food," Fox said.
Over the next three months, the alliance will host monthly meetings in west Louisville to showcase more businesses who need a little extra boost.
For Haines, sharing the love is what has helped get her to where she is today.
"This community has completed me," she said. "At last, I have arrived, and this is what I am supposed to be doing. I'm complete."
