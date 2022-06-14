LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over a thousand people in the Deer Park neighborhood are currently without power after there was a problem at an LG&E substation, an official confirmed to WDRB News Tuesday evening.
According to LG&E, there was some smoke coming from a substation where there may have been a small fire. No one was injured and firefighters were on scene as of 8:30 p.m.
Officials did not have a timeline for when power is expected to be restored.
This story will be updated as more information comes available. The LG&E power outage map can be viewed here.
