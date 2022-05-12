LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The procession and memorial plans for the Louisville Fire Department firefighter who died after a medical emergency in the line of duty were announced Thursday.
Friday's procession for Sean McAdam will start at University of Louisville Hospital and end at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown. It will begin at 9:30 a.m.
There will also be a Memorial Bunting Ceremony at LFD Quint 7 at 3 p.m. at 1025 Rubel Ave.
Both events are open to the public. McAdam died Wednesday at the age of 49.
