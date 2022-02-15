LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A funeral procession Tuesday through Jeffersonville will honor Deputy Fire Chief Bruce DeArk.
The 53-year-old died from colon cancer on Feb. 6. The Jefferonville Fire Department said DeArk's cancer likely came from the hazards associated with fighting fires.
DeArk was diagnosed in March 2018 and began advocating for early warning cancer detection for other firefighters.
DeArk's funeral begins at 1 p.m. at the Southeast Christian Church on Charlestown-New Albany Road in Jeffersonville. The procession is expected to begin about 2:30 p.m. to take DeArk to his final resting place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Utica, Indiana.
The public is invited to line the procession route:
- Southeast Christian Church to Hamburg Pike
- Hamburg Pike to Dutch Lane
- Dutch Lane to 10th Street
- 10th Stree to Jeffersonville Fire Headquarters (pause for 10 seconds)
- Fire Headquarters to Allison Lane
- Allison Lane to Utica Pike
- Utica Pike to Salem Road.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags be flown at half-staff through Tuesday evening in Clark County to honor DeArk.
