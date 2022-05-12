LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A procession set to take place Friday morning for a Louisville Fire Department firefighter who died in the line of duty after a medical emergency has been postponed.
The procession for Sean McAdam was scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at University of Louisville Hospital and end at Owen Funeral Home in Jeffersontown, but it has been postponed until further notice, according to Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper with the
A Memorial Bunting Ceremony at LFD Quint 7 scheduled at 3 p.m. at 1025 Rubel Avenue will go on as planned.
Both events are open to the public. McAdam died Wednesday at the age of 49.
McAdam joined the department in March 2002, and spent his career assigned to specialty rescue companies, according to a tweet from LFD.
Firefighter McAdam received numerous awards for courage and bravery throughout his career, including the Division’s Medal of Valor, and three Unit Citations. This is a terribly sad time for the Louisville Division of Fire.— Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) May 11, 2022
