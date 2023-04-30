LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby week has officially begun and while all eyes are focused on horses and jockeys, this weekend it was all about the cowboys.
Thirty-five of the top bull riders in the world showed off their skills this weekend for the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational at the KFC Yum! Center. It's the fourth time the event has been in Louisville.
Racing Louisville had a front and center view of the action. It took the riders everything they had to stay on the 2,000 pound bulls and fans came from all over for the event.
"We're from Nashville, Tennessee and so anytime PBR is in Nashville, we stop and then we wanted to have something to do fun this weekend so heard it was in Louisville and excited to come up," Gavin Copenhaver said. "Eight seconds doesn't seem that long but while you are riding, it does and just being able to hold on and keep that other hand off the bull is kind of impressive."
Those who qualified this weekend will head to the World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas from May 12-21.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.