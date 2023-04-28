LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Professional bull riding is scheduled to return to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend.
The PBR Cooper Tires Invitational is happening Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, when the top 35 bull riders in the world will be pitted against the top 35 bulls in the world.
Eli Vastbinder, the 2021 PBR Rookie of the Year, said it's always a thrill and admits it can also be scary.
"Yeah. I mean, to a point," he said. "You know, we've done it for so long that it's just second nature to us. We know kind of how to deal with those thoughts and know that the odds are, if we do our job, everything's going to be all right. So it's just doing your job. They can't hurt you if they stay on your back. It's when you get underneath of them."
Tickets are still available. To get tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.