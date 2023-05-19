LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a place to connect, share and build community. But it can also have negative impacts.
There are now some new recommendations for parents to help protect kids from the harmful side of social media.
"It's something that almost all young people are using or are exposed to," Josh Swetham, director of Haven Family Counseling, said. "So, you know, we tend not to view it as something that you should cut out or limit completely, because it is such a part of life, but it is something to monitor to be aware of what your children are doing online, and really, to be engaged."
Experts are still learning how much exposure to social media can impact youth mental health.
"It's like so many things," Swetham said. "It doesn't seem to be all good or all bad. It can be very positive and it can also have a lot of negative impacts."
The American Psychological Association released a report on youth social media usage, offering 10 recommendations, including:
"Especially with Instagram, they're like seeing a bunch of pictures of like these models," Emma Willan, a 16-year-old, said. "There's just a lot of comparison of, 'Why don't I look like that.'"
Willan, like many teenagers, uses social media daily.
She is also a member of NAMI Louisville's Youth Advisory Council, which helps provide more mental health resources to youth in the community.
"I think that it's important to like build a community and educate people and give them the resources that they need to feel less alone and to improve the mental health," Willan said.
Willan believes, despite some negatives, social media can be a tool to improve mental health.
"It's really like the right place to connect with people and to learn also about people that fit into categories you, yourself don't fit into," Willan said.
The APA and plenty of psychologists agree that social media can be a good way to socialize. In its report, the APA suggests "youth using social media should be encouraged to use functions that create opportunities for social support, online companionship, and emotional intimacy that can promote healthy socialization."
But too much of anything can have it's downsides.
"Does it get in the way of sleeping? Eating? in-person relationships," Dr. Katie Hopkins, a psychologist with Norton Children's, said.
If yes to any of the above, that can be a sign parents need to step in.
"Have a meaningful discussion about stepping back from screen use and stepping back from social media so it's not getting in the way," Dr. Hopkins said.
Parents are also encouraged to discuss the ins and outs of social media with their kids even before that start using it.
"Talk to your kids, be engaged, ask them about what's happening in their online world," Swetnam said.
"It's not just about you behind closed doors when they're not around scrolling and seeing what they're what they're up to," Dr. Hopkins said. "But really having this ongoing dialogue with them about what they're seeing, what they're watching, whom they're following."
Willan, who just started using social media at age 14, believes if parents try to restrict social media too much, it will lead kids to use it without permission and without the education they need to use it responsibly. So she echoes the need for parents to speak with their kids about social media early on.
"I think parents should make sure they're educating their children on the positive and negative effects of social media and making sure they understand how to safely use it," Willan said.
Dr. Hopkins says kids under 10 shouldn't really use social media, because they are not developmentally ready to understand the dangers and negative content to look out for. Adding that, if parents allow social media access in the early adolescent ages of 10 to 14, it needs to be closely monitored.
"It really needs to be continued to be monitored by parents, while also of course considering that they need their privacy, too," Dr. Hopkins said. "So, it's this balance that you need to carefully and continually walk."
The full report released by APA can be viewed below:
