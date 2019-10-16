LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Friday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m., the FCC is changing the frequencies of local channels in the Louisville area.
That means viewers using an antenna for reception of local channels will need to rescan / channel scan their television sets that day to receive your local stations, including WDRB and WBKI.
Again, the change takes place this Friday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m. Rescanning for the new frequencies should be done after that time.
For more details, go to TVanswers.org, or dial 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322) and press 6.
