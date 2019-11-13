SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- U.S. Highway 50 in Seymour is riddled with problems from cracks, potholes and debris.
The busy roadway in the heart of town has gotten so bad that the Indiana Department of Transportation is stepping in to fix things.
The project includes replacing the concrete, adding turning lanes and concrete islands to the intersection at U.S. 50 and U.S. 31 and upgrades to the Interstate 65 interchange.
Mostly, the project focuses on the roadway itself.
"The concrete pavement has really just reached the end of its lifespan," INDOT Spokeswoman Natalie Garrett said. "There comes a time where things just have to be replaced."
Construction set to begin next spring. The project will span about 1.25 miles from U.S. 31 to Agrico Lane and cost around $15 million.
Along with the repairs and upgrades, INDOT hopes this will alleviate traffic accidents on U.S. 150. It will add turning lanes to prevent cars being stopped in the middle of traffic, which has caused many rear-end accidents.
"People can move out of active traffic to make their turn," Garrett said.
As for the construction traffic, INDOT hopes to minimize the impact as much as possible. Its goal is to have two lanes of traffic moving in both directions for the duration of the construction.
Sidewalks and crosswalks will be added to the stretch of the highway as well.
The project is expected to be completed by late 2021.
