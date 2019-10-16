LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before construction finishes up on a $30 million project to transform Dixie Highway in southwest Louisville, project leaders want to give drivers a heads up:
Do not be confused when you start to see new and different traffic signs along the road.
The work is scheduled to finish by the end of December. Crews will just have to repave and fix up the landscaping in the spring once it warms up.
"All of the lanes will be open. All the medians will be in place. And it will be functional," " said Beverly Bartlett, spokeswoman for the New Dixie Highway Project. "It's very exciting. It's very close to being done."
But with the new smooth drive comes a new traffic pattern and new signs.
"They're pretty self explanatory," Bartlett said. "No one needs to freak out."
Most are obvious and familiar, but some are specific to Dixie Highway.
"One of the signs is just right turn only, except for buses, which is just sort of a sign you don't normally see," Bartlett said. "But it's pretty self-explanatory."
Another sign isn't for the typical driver. It gives directions just to bus drivers.
But the signs everyone will need to pay attention to signify that you aren't allowed to make left turns in the middle of a block.
"You'll have to go to an intersection and then double back," Bartlett said. "And a lot of the new signs are going to be involving that — how to safely make those u-turns."
And pedestrian safety is a critical part of the project with 4,000 people using the sidewalks and crosswalks each day.
"One of the signs is to remind people as they're turning onto Dixie that these crosswalks are heavily used," Bartlett said. "And they need to be aware people are walking across the street."
"All the new signs should be installed by the end of December.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.