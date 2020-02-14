LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is set to begin next week on four major interstate projects in Jefferson and Oldham counties.
The $180 million venture is called I-Move Kentucky, and it combines four large projects.
It's been a year of planning, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is answering traffic concerns.
"This is the biggest project I've ever done," said Chris Slone, project manager for I-Move Kentucky.
Crews will also eventually widen Interstate 265 from four to six lanes in both directions, from Taylorsville Road and Interstate 71, rebuild the Interstate 64/65 interchange and add a separate lane on I-71 South to improve access to and from I-265.
"Heading out to Oldham County is definitely a problem in the evening," said Lee Meyer, who frequently drivers the area. "It's already pretty congested, so I would like to see more lanes added."
Crews have begun clearing the trees and brush in this median area. However, most of that will start Monday.
"When we get moving good this summer, we'll probably have 20 different contractors and 20 different crews out here at any given time," Slone said.
The end goal is to reduce congestion, make it safer and make it easier to travel.
"The construction part of it though, when you have to deal with all of that, it's not so much fun," Meyer said. "But I definitely think it's a needed thing."
It'll be a long road ahead.
"We'll always be maintaining two lanes of traffic northbound and southbound on all of the interstates," Slone said. "Pay attention. Try to read the signs."
The project is expected to be finished in late 2023.
