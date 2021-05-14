LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Property owners in Jefferson County have until Monday to appeal the property value assigned to their property.
The Jefferson County Property Value Administrator (PVA) appeals process closed May 17 at 4 p.m.
Property owners who don't agree with their 2021 property assessment, which determine the amount of money people pay for property taxes, can start an appeals process.
The PVA has an online conference tool that allows homeowners to upload documents that support their opinion of their home's value. A telephone conference can be scheduled by calling 502-574-6224.
Due the impending deadline, the PVA office is open Saturday, May 15.
