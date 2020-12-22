CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After years of lawsuits and nightmares over losing their homes, residents of the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood can finally rest easy.
"It couldn't be a better Christmas present, that's for sure," said Melissa Crawford, who's lived in Pleasant Ridge for 22 years. "It's like a weight lifted off your chest."
The neighborhood association's long-time property dispute with the City of Charlestown ended this week in a settlement.
"What it means is that the city will not ever enforce a property maintenance code differently for one group of citizens or neighborhoods or people than they do for any other," said Mayor Treva Hodges, who inherited the land-grab case from the city's previous administration under former mayor, Bob Hall.
Hodges said the agreement ends a six-year rift in the community.
"I hope that this sends a signal to folks that, regardless of their income level, regardless of whether they rent or own their homes, no matter what their circumstances are, that Charlestown is a welcome place for everyone," Hodges said.
Neighbors now look forward with plans to fix up homes and clean abandoned properties.
"We stuck together, and we got through it," Crawford said. "It really goes to show, if you think something is wrong, fight for what you believe in."
Related Stories:
- Pleasant Ridge homeowners' dispute with city of Charlestown will go to trial
- Charlestown's mayor-elect ready to face water issues, Pleasant Ridge
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.