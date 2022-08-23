LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The area beneath the Watterson Expressway could transform into something pretty unique.
Plans are in the works to create a mountain biking skills course in the Beechmont neighborhood. It would be built under Interstate 264 between Crittenden Drive and Old Park Boulevard.
Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, said the park is in the very early planning stages and still needs approval. She said the idea has a lot of support from neighbors.
"We really hope that this would be open to the public, available to those who live closest first and foremost but also be a regional draw and be able to pull people in and be a real asset for the community," George said.
The park would be open to mountain bikers of all ages and skill levels. It would be built in phases to generate more funding and community support.
