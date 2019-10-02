LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker said it's time for college athletes to be able to profit from their celebrity status.
State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is drafting a bill modeled after a new law in California that would allow athletes at Kentucky colleges and universities to sell their name, image and likeness.
“If you want to sign an autograph and get paid for it, you can do it," McGarvey said. "Or if an NCAA video game is going to feature you and feature your image on it, they have to give you some kind of royalty or payment for that."
Right now, NCAA cries foul on such endorsement deals, declaring the athletes ineligible. But McGarvey said he is trying to make sure athletes at universities and colleges are treated fairly and equitably.
“The big money is in college athletics — video games, television rights, all of this,” he said. “The students are the ones who aren't getting any of it.”
Former University of Louisville football star Chris Redman likes the idea, but he said the player should perhaps not get the money right away.
”It could be a good deal, but it's going to take a lot of work,” Redman said. “If the kid can accept it after his playing days are over, I think it could be good.”
U of L basketball legend Darrell Griffith had no reservations.
“I love it. It’s way overdue,” Griffith said. “The NCAA has been taking advantage of athletes for way too long.”
Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield said what really matters is not so much what Kentucky does, but what the NCAA does.
“Marijuana is legal in several states, but it's still illegal to do that as far as the NCAA goes," he said. "So, is it going to be legal or illegal NCAA-wise? That's probably going to be the biggest question."
Kentucky is among several states looking to follow California's lead. McGarvey hopes it forces the NCAA to change its rules.
“The hope from a lot of people is that the states pushing the NCAA will ultimately force the NCAA to come to the table with a real solution,” he said.
McGarvey said he wants to get more input from universities and other lawmakers before filing the bill.
