FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The way Kentuckians get their driver’s licenses could soon be changing in a major way, and the reason is the federal mandated REAL ID program.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is already setting up regional offices across the state to issue the cards, which will be needed to fly and get on military bases.
Republican Rep. Sal Santoro's HB 453 would take the next step of moving the issuance of all driver’s licenses, both the REAL ID and the standard licenses, from the circuit court clerks in each county to the regional centers.
“It makes sense to transition all driver’s licensing,” Santoro told fellow lawmakers during a hearing in the House Transportation Committee.
Sarah Jackson, the Transportation Cabinet’s Real ID project manager, said the move will improve training and customer service.
“I think we have an opportunity to deliver an even better product, and that's our challenge,” said Jackson.
But some lawmakers are concerned that people in rural areas will not have easy access to the regional centers.
“Your end product may be the best end product going, but if I can't get there, it doesn't do me a hill of beans good,” said Rep. Maria Sorolis, a Louisville Democrat.
The cabinet said it is exploring launching mobile units which would visit each county at least twice a year, as well as online renewal.
The change has support from circuit court clerks.
“We're just like a layer of government that doesn't need to be there,” said Greg Helton, president of the Association of Circuit Court Clerks.
The bill also expands the list of documents that would be accepted as proof of residence to obtain a REAL ID.
The committee overwhelmingly approved the bill.
If it passes the full House and Senate, Gov. Andy Beshear said he will sign it.
“Long term we can't have people going two different places to get those forms of identification,” Beshear told reporters.
The changes would not take effect until June 30, 2022.
If HB 453 passes, the Transportation Cabinet said there will be a big campaign to let Kentuckians know that the change is coming.
