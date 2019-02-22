LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Forget beef and chicken: a proposal in California would make it legal for people to eat roadkill.
The bill would let people who accidentally hit and kill wild animals on the road to recover the edible portions.
But one butcher says you can't harvest much edible meat from most roadkill. because the trauma makes the meat go bad.
"You can't eat dirt, you know?" said Ian Higgs, a butcher. "And the thing is, when it gets hit that hard, you're gonna have a lot of tough meat."
More than 20 other states, including Indiana, already have laws making it legal to eat roadkill. But in Indiana, you have to have a permit to collect the meat.
