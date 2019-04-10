LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposal is being discussed that would to merge four east Louisville fire departments.
They already train together and back up each other's departments, but the Worthington, Harrods Creek and Eastwood Fire Departments could soon join up with Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS.
"I want residents to know we're doing this for them to raise their level of service," Harrods Creek Fire Chief Kevin Tyler said.
The Board of Trustees of each department already voted to explore a merger.
"We plan on running 11 fire companies and eight ambulances," Anchorage Middletown Fire Chief Andy Longstreet said. "That will make us one of the largest fire districts in the state of Kentucky, and honestly, our community needs that with the growth and development."
Longstreet would remain the chief with the other fire chiefs stepping down to become division chiefs over things like personnel and training.
If approved, the larger fire department will cover 92 square miles and at least 100,000 residents.
"What we're doing is basically merging the administrative and support functions to better support the emergency service out on the streets," Longstreet said.
But the merger would still come at a cost for taxpayers.
"Right now, Harrods Creek, it's 4 cents. In the merged department, it would go up a half a cent," Tyler said. So everybody who is in the merged department, whether it's Anchorage-Middletown, Harrods Creek, Worthington or Eastwood, the tax rate would be the same. It would be 4.5 cents."
Longstreet said under the plan, no one would lose their jobs, and there would be more than 200 first responders and about fix civilian administrative and maintenance staff.
The fire departments said there's a reason why the public hasn't heard much about the plan.
"We wanted to get it right internally, make sure everyone is on the same page, make sure our Board of Trustees approved of us going and looking at it before we got to the point of telling our residents and telling you guys and the people who represent our residents," Tyler said.
The Board of Trustees of each department is expected to vote on the merger plan at 7:30 p.m. on April 17.
If all the approvals go through, the merger could start on July 1.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.