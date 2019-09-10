LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members will mull two different ideas to deal the city owned golf courses that have been run at a deficit for years.
One proposal would clear the way for an outside company or person to come in and manage a number of Louisville's courses. The other idea would raise greens fees, allow golf pros to employ "dynamic pricing," and charge a fee for golfers who book a tee time and don't show up.
"We could raise green fees. We could close courses in the winter," Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-14) said. "Right now, our legislation stops us from doing that."
Fowler, who sponsors the proposal to raise greens fees, said the combination of increased revenue and savings would result in the city's 10 courses "breaking even."
"'(The deficit) would be offset it entirely," she said in an interview Tuesday. "We'd probably be at the break even point, but hey I'm good with break even."
In total, Louisville's golf courses cost the nearly $1.4 million through the first 10 months of the 2018-19 fiscal year. As a result, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer floated the idea of shuttering some of the courses in the current fiscal year.
Summer season rates on the weekend for Seneca and Charlie Vettiner courses would raise from $19.00 to $22.00. Iroquois, Long Run, Shawnee, and Sun Valey would go from $17.00 to $20.00. Cherokee and Bobby Nichols would go from $14.00 to $17.00. Crescent Hill would go from $16.00 to $19.00. And Quail Chase would go from $34.00 to $37.00.
The other proposal, sponsored by Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9), would clear rules and regulations that could make it more attractive for an outside company to take over management of the courses.
Current Metro Council rules stated that an outside entity can only manage one Metro course at a time, could not manage a competing course and had to employ appropriate staff and hold specific licenses. Any proposal to shut down courses would have to first be approved by Metro Council.
A request for proposals for management of golf courses is expected to go out Friday, Fowler said.
