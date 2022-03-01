FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky House committee passed a sweeping anti-abortion bill Tuesday morning.
House Bill 3's sponsors call it the "Humanity in Healthcare Act." It combines several anti-abortion measures into one.
The proposal would require an in-person medical exam of a pregnant woman before abortion pills could be prescribed and not allow the pills to be mailed to a patient after the Federal Drug Administration announcement in December that it would allow those things.
"Abortion activists have quietly been building a whole new business model to target young women where they are the most, on their phones, to click and get drugs by mail," a pro-life advocate said while testifying for the bill Tuesday. "... The dorm bathroom has become the new abortion clinic, as we like to say."
Dr. Hanna Peterson, an OBGYN, testified against the bill and said abortion pills are safe, safer than a natural pregnancy. During part of her testimony she pin-pointed the portion of the bill that would create a public portal using abortion pill data. The portal would publicly name any doctor who prescribes abortion pills, something those in favor of the bill said would hold providers accountable.
"By creating a public registry of abortion providers, we violate the constitutional right to privacy and openly encourage the defamation of these brave providers," Peterson said. "The politicization of abortion care intrudes on the private and delicate relationships between reproductive health care providers and their patients."
The proposal would also tighten laws on parental consent before a minor can get an abortion and make it a Class D Felony if a physician knowingly performs an abortion without parental consent.
The bill in total is 60 pages long, but at the end of the discussion, pro-choice and pro-life advocates stood their ground, voting along those beliefs.
"Let women have the right to their bodies and the medical relationship they have with their doctors," Rep. Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville, said. "I don't see any other area where we walk in and say, Give him this treatment. Give her this treatment.'"
She voted no on the bill.
"We're talking about a life, of a human being, a baby," Rep. Bill Wesley, R-Ravenna, said. "That's the discussion today. It's not a ball of cells, not a blob. It's a life."
He voted yes.
The bill passed committee and will next be heard to the House floor.
