LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana lawmaker wants to make kindergarten mandatory for children beginning at age 5.
HB 1408 provides that, "beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, a student shall enroll in a kindergarten program not later than the fall term of the school year, if the student is five years of age on August 1 of that school year."
It's sponsored by Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a career educator from Terre Haute.
While most children attend Kindergarten, it is currently not mandatory in Indiana. In fact, current state law gives parents the option of delaying the start of their child's education until age 7.
Indiana's office of Fiscal and Management Analysis estimates there could be nearly 50,000 students age 5-7 not currently enrolled in K-12 education. Reports say Pfaff’s bill could cost the state more than $140 million in education funding.
Some parents and teachers are speaking out against the legislation online. It’s not unusual for a child to start kindergarten at age 6 in Indiana. Parents delay for various reasons including the child’s maturity.
A change.org petition trying to stop the measure has more than 5,000 signatures online.
Click here to view or sign the petition.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.