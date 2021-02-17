LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill proposed in the Indiana Senate focuses on juvenile records, housing juveniles and competency exams for children under 14.
Juveniles who commit crimes that are considered misdemeanors in adult court would have their record automatically expunged. A judge would have the final say in clearing a record, though.
"All young people should have the opportunity that if they made a mistake, were held accountable, did their time for it, that they shouldn't be punished as an adult for what they did at the age of 12 and 13," said Brandon Randall, director of engagement at VOICES Corp.
The bill also allows juveniles to be housed in a juvenile facility, even if they are charged as an adult, while awaiting trial or sentencing.
The measure is now in the hands of the full Senate.
