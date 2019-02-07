HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would ban all tobacco products from public school campuses in Kentucky passed out of committee Thursday.
The Health and Family Services Committee passed House Bill 11, calling it a priority for school children’s health. The bill would designate all public schools as smoke-free by banning the use of any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, anywhere on campus.
The bill would impact all school staff, students and visitors. Along with the buildings being smoke-free, all school grounds, sports facilities and school vehicles would also fall under the ban.
HB 11 would require schools to put up signs and educate the community on the smoke-free policy. But any enforcement or punishment would be up to the individual school districts.
According to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, 42 percent of Kentucky schools already have some form of a smoke-free policy. Hardin County Schools enacted its policy in the 2011-12 school year after a group of fifth graders made a proposal to the school board. The district’s director of public information, John Wright, said the community embraced the policy.
“From a health standpoint, obviously, it’s great not to be around that secondhand smoke,” Wright said.
There are signs inside the school buildings and also outside at most entrances. Wright said the schools also send information home with students to educate everyone on the policy.
“We do ask if anyone is going to smoke, they can still smoke in their private vehicles while they’re on our campus,” Wright said.
Dr. Terry Brooks from Kentucky Youth Advocates released a statement Thursday in support of the bill:
If the bill passes, the school district might need to make some adjustments or additions to the current policy. Wright said Hardin County Schools will abide by the bill.
HB 11 now goes to the House floor for debate. The Senate is also considering a similar bill.
