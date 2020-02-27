LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution that would remove restrictions on how local governments can levy taxes took a step Thursday toward appearing on ballots this fall.
A House committee approved House Bill 475, which would amend Section 181 of the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to grant a county, city, town or municipal corporation the power to assess and collect taxes, license fees and franchise fees.
One of the bill's 50-plus cosponsors, Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, said the proposed amendment would create more flexibility for local governments that are often dependent on payroll taxes, property tax and local income taxes — such as the gross receipts tax.
"We knew that, to have a serious conversation about changing the tax code, we had to allow additional forms of flexibility in revenue and revenue collection," Meredith said in a news release.
"This is moving this discussion further along than I think really we ever have," added J.D. Chaney, executive director of the Kentucky League of Cities.
If voters ratify House Bill 475 this fall, lawmakers would be tasked with creating a framework for the creation of new local revenue. Local governments would then pass ordinances "within the boundaries of that framework," Meredith said in a news release.
Those against the proposed amendment, like Kevin Cranley of the Kentucky Retail Federation, said the change could result in consumers shouldering the brunt of tax burdens.
"They don’t deserve this," said Cranley, the chairman of the Retail Federation and CEO of Willis Music.
House Bill 475 next heads to the full Kentucky House of Representatives for a possible vote. If approved by both the House and the state Senate, it will appear on ballots across the commonwealth for voters to decide.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.